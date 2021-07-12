Navy seizes Kerala Cannabis worth over Rs 103 mn

A special operation carried out by Sri Lanka Navy in seas off the Analathivu island, Jaffna in the wee hours today (July 12) led to the seizure of over 344 kilograms of Kerala cannabis along with 03 suspects.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations in island waters to ward off illegal activities including the smuggling of drugs by sea. As an extension of these operations, the Fast Attack Craft P 497 of 04th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command intercepted a suspicious dinghy heading landward, in seas northwest of the Analathivu island today, Sri Lanka Navy.

During further search of the dinghy, about 344kg and 550g (wet weight) of Kerala cannabis in 11 polythene sacks have been found by the Navy.

The operation also made way to apprehend 03 suspects and the dinghy used for this illegal act.

Sri Lanka Navy says that it is suspected that the smugglers might have retrieved the stock of Kerala cannabis to the dinghy at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) to smuggle them into the island.

The street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 103 million.

The operation was carried out in compliance with COVID-19 protocols in place due to pandemic concerns.

The 03 suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Nachchikuda, Mannar, and Guru Nagar Jaffna, from 34 to 38 years of age.

The apprehended suspects together with the stock of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy will be handed over to the Kankesanthurai Police for onward legal action.