Limited inter-provincial transport services available from Wednesday

The government has taken a decision to commence limited inter-provincial transport facilities from Wednesday (July 14).

However, these services will only be available for those who are engaged in essential services, State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama.

Speaking to the media at a vaccine drive in Kandy, the State Minister said that railway services too would commence in parallel to this program.

He said, “Limited transport services will commence from Wednesday. For example, the morning office trains and the evening office trains.

In addition, the rules laid down for public servants and private-sector essential service employees who travel between the provinces must be followed. They must have their official ID to get on the bus or the train. They must possess the documents relevant for the day.”