Obeysekarapura GN division released from isolation

Obeysekarapura Grama Niladhari division in Welikada Police Area in Colombo District has been released from isolation, according to the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Head of the NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva announced that the isolation status of Obeysekarapura GN division was lifted with effect from 2.30 p.m. today (12).

Obeysekarapura 514C Grama Niladhari division had been isolated on July 02.