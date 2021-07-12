Daily coronavirus case tally at 1,488

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 568 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,488.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 276,026.

As many as 246,241 recoveries and 3,533 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 25,715 active cases are currently under medical care.