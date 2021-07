Five areas released from isolation status

The isolation orders issued on five areas were lifted with effect from 6.00 am today (July 13), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced.

Accordingly, the following localities will no longer be under isolation status:

Gampaha District

Wattala police area

• Olanda Village in Hendala North GN Division

• Rubber Watta Village in Hendala North GN Division

Batticaloa District

Kattankudy police area

• Manjanthoduvai North GN Division

• Jinnah Road in Manjanthoduvai South GN Division