Spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Meanwhile, showers are expected in the North-western Province.

Strong gusty winds up to 50-60 kmph are likely at times over western slope of the Central hills.

Met. Department further stated that gusty winds up to 40 kmph at times are likely in Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Chilaw to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly or north-westerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to 60kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil. The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.