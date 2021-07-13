TID arrests Qatar deportee for promoting LTTE

An individual, who was deported from Qatar for promoting the now-defunct separatist group LTTE has been taken into custody, says Senior DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, the arrestee had undergone the quarantine procedure at a facility in Mulliyawalai in Mullaitivu District for 14 days.

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) had arrested the suspect on Monday (14) as his two-week quarantine period came to an end.

The 41-year-old, who was identified as a resident of Trincomalee area, had reportedly fled to Qatar in 2019.

The government of Qatar had deported him to Sri Lanka after the TID later sought the help of Interpol via a Blue Notice to locate and arrest the man in question, the police spokesman said further.

Speaking further, he said the suspect will be detained for interrogation.