16 ASPs promoted to next rank

July 13, 2021   10:21 am

Sixteen Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) have been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) effective from today.

The promotions were made on the approval of the Public Service Commission and the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security.

Promoted police officers are as follows:

1. ASP M.M. Kumarasinghe 
2. ASP N.J. Edirisinghe
3. ASP E.L.M.C. Banda
4. ASP I.G.J.M. Devapriya
5.  ASP L.A.A. Wijesinghe
6. ASP A.J. Gunasekara
7. ASP W.A.H.N. Jayathilake
8. ASP Ajith Abeywardena
9. ASP G.D.A. Priyantha
10. ASP N.R.H.P. Gunasekara
11. ASP N.V. Laurence
12. ASP W.M.S. Weerasekara
13. ASP N.W. Senanayake
14. ASP D.G. Wickramarachchi
15. ASP M.D.D. Senanayake
16. ASP A.P. Liyanage

