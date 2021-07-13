16 ASPs promoted to next rank

Sixteen Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) have been promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) effective from today.

The promotions were made on the approval of the Public Service Commission and the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security.

Promoted police officers are as follows:

1. ASP M.M. Kumarasinghe

2. ASP N.J. Edirisinghe

3. ASP E.L.M.C. Banda

4. ASP I.G.J.M. Devapriya

5. ASP L.A.A. Wijesinghe

6. ASP A.J. Gunasekara

7. ASP W.A.H.N. Jayathilake

8. ASP Ajith Abeywardena

9. ASP G.D.A. Priyantha

10. ASP N.R.H.P. Gunasekara

11. ASP N.V. Laurence

12. ASP W.M.S. Weerasekara

13. ASP N.W. Senanayake

14. ASP D.G. Wickramarachchi

15. ASP M.D.D. Senanayake

16. ASP A.P. Liyanage