Paddy farmers producing & using organic fertilizer to receive incentives

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to pay an incentive of Rs. 12,500 per hectare to encourage farmers who produce and utilize organic fertilizer for their own paddy cultivation in Maha Season 2021/2022.

In a statement, the Department of Government Information stated that the Agriculture Ministry has planned to meet the requirement of organic fertilizer for paddy cultivation of about 800,000 hectares for the season.

Accordingly, necessary steps have already been taken to direct the farmers to produce quality fertilizer, mainly under the guidance of the Agrarian Development Department.

In addition, measures have also been to increase the quality of organic fertilizer produced by licensed farmers, the Government Information Department added.

Thereby, the Cabinet has approved the proposal tabled by the Minister of Agriculture during the Cabinet meeting held on Monday, to pay an incentive per hectare, not exceeding 02 hectares (05 acres), to farmers producing organic fertilizer for their own paddy cultivation.