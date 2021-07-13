Sri Lanka records highest daily vaccinations on Monday

Sri Lanka yesterday (July 12) recorded the highest number of COVID-19 vaccines administered within a single day, according to the Epidemiology Department of the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, a total of 232,526 vaccine doses have been administered yesterday.

State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated that 173,988 first doses and 40,276 doses of the China-produced Sinopharm vaccine were administered yesterday.

Further, 13,357 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, 4,725 of the Pfizer vaccine, and 18 doses of the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine have been administered as well.

Sri Lanka yesterday commenced the vaccination of teachers and non-academic staff of schools island-wide. The process is to be carried out continuously for two weeks.