Fuel leak in merchant ship at Hambantota Port

July 13, 2021   12:20 pm

A fuel leak has occurred while supplying fuel to a merchant ship that had arrived at the Hambantota port.

Reportedly, the fuel leak had occurred at around 6 pm on Sunday (July 11).

Commenting on the matter, Ravi Jayawickrama, CEO of Hambantota International Port Swiss, said that immediate steps have been taken to curb the oil spill.

He added that it is expected that the ongoing clean-up will be completed within the next few days

