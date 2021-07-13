Kudu Noni arrested for couriering drugs inside doll

Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has intercepted a drug racket after discovering a drug parcel concealed inside a doll.

Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said the narcotic substances had been concealed inside the doll and couriered as gift to the Anuradhapura area.

Subsequently, an infamous drug racketeer named ‘Kudu Noni’ has been arrested at the Slave Island area over the incident.

PNB officials have also recovered 56 grams of heroin at the residence of the suspect in Kaduwela.

Further, the receiver of the ‘gift’, a resident of the Anuradhapura area, has also been arrested.

Police have obtained a 7-day detention order on the suspects after producing them before the Kaduwela Magistrate.

Further investigations into the matter are carried out by the PNB, DIG Rohana said.