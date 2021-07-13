Kudu Noni arrested for couriering drugs inside doll

Kudu Noni arrested for couriering drugs inside doll

July 13, 2021   02:06 pm

Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has intercepted a drug racket after discovering a drug parcel concealed inside a doll.

Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said the narcotic substances had been concealed inside the doll and couriered as gift to the Anuradhapura area.

Subsequently, an infamous drug racketeer named ‘Kudu Noni’ has been arrested at the Slave Island area over the incident.

PNB officials have also recovered 56 grams of heroin at the residence of the suspect in Kaduwela.

Further, the receiver of the ‘gift’, a resident of the Anuradhapura area, has also been arrested.

Police have obtained a 7-day detention order on the suspects after producing them before the Kaduwela Magistrate.

Further investigations into the matter are carried out by the PNB, DIG Rohana said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories