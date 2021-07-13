COVID: 882 new cases confirmed today

The Ministry of Health says 882 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (July 13).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 276,988.

According to official data, more than 25,000 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 247,569 today with 1,328 more patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka reached 3,574 as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 41 new fatalities today.