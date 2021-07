Sri Lanka will receive 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccines this Friday (July 16), says State Minister Prof Channa Jayasumana.

The coronavirus jab developed in the United States will be delivered to the island nation under the COVAX facility.

Reportedly, 750,000 Moderna shots will be administered as the first dose, and the remaining 750,000 will be rolled out as the second dose following one-month period.