Sri Lanka to implement program to attract digital tourists

The Cabinet of Ministers has given the approval to implement an action plan to promote Sri Lanka as a favorable destination for digital tourists and to introduce a long-term visa category for them.

The program is expected to be kicked off by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau. The relevant proposal furnished by the Minister of Tourism has been tabled in the Cabinet meeting on Monday (July 12).

“People who use digital technology for their livelihood and travel around the world as tourists are called digital tourists. Facilitating such tourists has been a growing trend in the tourism industry,” the Department of Government Information said today in its press release to announce Cabinet decisions.

Digital travelers often stay in restaurants, public libraries and other such venues and provide their services online, the department said further, noted that the availability of high-speed internet connections for communication, long-term visas, affordable accommodation, tax exemption for earnings are the main factors to attract them.

Sri Lanka will be able to earn more foreign exchange by attracting digital tourists into the country and providing them with facilities required to stay longer, the Govt. Information Department pointed out.