The Criminal Investigation Department informed the court today that communication data between the Captain of the X-Press Pearl and the harbourmaster of the Colombo Port was lost.

This prompted the defence for the vessel’s captain to accuse the CID of attempting to conceal the truth.

The case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Lochani Abeywickrama earlier today.

Appearing on behalf of the CID, Deputy Solicitor General Madhawa Tennakoon said the data pertaining to the exchange between the vessel’s captain and the harbourmaster during the time when the ship caught fire has been erased.

Adding that a comprehensive investigation is launched by the CID into the data loss, he said the loss of data was probed via the local agent of the relevant telecommunications machine’s manufacturer and that the machine was at the harbourmaster’s office.

He also informed the court that data has been lost between May 01 and June 10, adding that statements in this regard were recorded from the harbourmaster and the office staff.

The deputy solicitor general went on to say, “If those responsible for the incident are uncovered, they will be taken to book, irrespective of their stature.”

Meanwhile, President’s Counsel Sarath Jayamanne who appeared on behalf of the vessel’s captain accused the CID of deliberately neglecting to examine the data of the telecommunications machine which was set up at the harbourmaster’s office.

While noting that examination of the relevant data would have made it possible to uncover the truth behind the incident, he said the claim of data loss gives rise to suspicion.

“I suspect that the CID is attempting to conceal the truth,” the President’s Counsel added.

He went on to say that the harbourmaster’s irresponsible conduct has contributed towards the considerable deaths of marine creatures.

In the meantime, the deputy solicitor general informed the court that the overseas travel ban imposed on 14 of the 24 members of the vessel’s crew, who are under investigation, can be lifted.

After taking the matter into account, the additional magistrate ordered the Controller of Immigration and Emigration Department to lift the overseas travel ban on the 14 crew members.

The case will be taken up again on the 30th of July.