Isolation orders on 29 areas lifted from today

A total of 29 Grama Niladhari Divisions and localities in 9 districts have been released from isolation status effective from 6.00 am today (July 14), the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said.

Accordingly, the following areas will no longer be under isolation orders:

Jaffna District

Manipay police area

• Savatkaddu GN Division

Jaffna police area

• Reclamation West GN Division

• Gurunagar West GN Division

Kayts police area

• Kalliththeru area in Karainagar GN Division

• Kalvanthalav area in Karainagar GN Division



Gampaha District

Kelaniya police area

• Galborealla 100 Watta GN Division



Badulla District

Welimada police area

• Hulankapolla GN Division



Nuwara-Eliya District

Ginigathhena police area

• Kadawala Watta area in Carolina Estate

Kotmale police area

• Beramana South GN Division



Batticaloa District

Kattankudy police area

• New Kattankduy Division South

• New Kattankudy Division North

• Karabala Road, A.L.S. Mawatha, Nooraniya Cemetery and Beach Road

Valaichchenai police area

• 1st Cross Road in Brayinthurachenai GN Division

• 2nd Cross Road in Brayinthurachenai GN Division



Kalutara District

Dodangoda police area

• Eladuwa Watta in Eladuwa GN Division



Ratnapura District

Ratnapura police area

• Mullekanda Watta in Kelandagala GN Division

Godakawela police area

• Kotawela GN Division

Pelmadulla police area

• Noragalla Watta Upper Area in Poththakanda GN Division

• No. 1 Area in Pelmadulla Estate, Panawenna GN Division

• No. 5 Area in Pelmadulla Estate, Panawenna GN Division

• No. 5 Area in Pelmadulla Estate, Kapuhenthota GN Division

• Bopaththa GN Division

Eheliyagoda police area

• Pambegama Watta in Godampala GN Division

Nivithigala police area

• Noragalla Upper Division in Noragalla GN Division

• Peenkanda Estate 01 and Peenkanda Estate 02 in Yakdehiwatta GN Division

• Peenkanda Estate 03 in Pathakada GN Division



Kegalle District

Warakapola police area

• Niyadurupola 1,2,3, and 4 Estates in Hallawa GN Division

Dehiowita police area

• Devalakanda Watta in Kannagama GN Division