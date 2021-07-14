Three robbers posing as police officers arrested

Three individuals, who were engaged in robberies while feigning to be police officers, have been arrested by the Wattala Police, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects are residents of Kurunegala and Sedawatta areas.

Meanwhile, fake identity cards used by the suspects to impersonate police officers have also been seized by the law enforcement authorities.

Reportedly, the suspects had stolen gold jewellery from people by posing as police officers to handcuff them and taking them to a secluded area.

SDIG Rohana stated that the police had received 17 other complaints regarding similar incidents.