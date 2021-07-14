Highest number of single-day COVID vaccinations rolled out yesterday

Sri Lanka ramped up the COVID-19 inoculation drive on Tuesday (July 13), recording the highest number of vaccinations rolled out in a single day.

Accordingly, 337,445 coronavirus jabs in total have been rolled out, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

As many as 289,122 have people received the first shot of China-developed Sinopharm vaccine, the Epidemiology Unit’s COVID-19 immunization progress report showed.

Meanwhile, 32,385 completed the vaccine course as they were administered the second dose of Sinopharm jab.

In addition, 15,202 people have been vaccinated with the first shot of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and 700 others with US-developed Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Furter, 36 people also received the second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield vaccine.