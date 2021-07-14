The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today (July 14) that parliamentarian Harin Fernando will not be arrested until September 01, 2021.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris informed on this matter to the court when the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition, filed by MP Harin Fernando seeking an injunction restraining his arrest claiming that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was preparing to arrest him in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attack, was heard today.

The petition was taken up before a judge bench comprising Justices Priyantha Jayawardena, Kumuduni Wickramasinghe, and Mahinda Samayawardena.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris stated that further investigations are being carried out into the incident and that a statement will be obtained from petitioner Harin Fernando in the future.

President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva, appearing on behalf of petitioner Harin Fernando, requested the court to extend the affidavit given by the Attorney General that his client would not be arrested until the next court date.

The Supreme Court granted the request and directed that the petition be called back on September 01.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris agreed in court that petitioner Harin Fernando would not be arrested until that day.