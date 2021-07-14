There are data issues on 300,000 recipients of vaccine - Army Chief

Commander of Sri Lanka Army General Shavendra Silva says that there are data issues regarding the information of nearly 300,000 people who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Joining the TV Derana ‘Big Focus’ program today (July 14), the Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said that most of these issues had arisen during the first vaccination drive in which the health sectors collected data.

He said, “The Army computerized the collected data from day one. But in the health sector, we saw a system of writing in books. So the Air Force was used to collect the data of the first vaccination drive.

However, the Air Force faced issues in various places. Some places refused to provide the data. When the Air Force went to collect data they had been told that data could not be provided.

Currently, data of around 300,000 are yet to be entered. It has to come from the health sector. This problem is in the first million vaccines. There are some data gaps. There are unclear areas.

The second dose of AstraZeneca has to be given to about 560,000. Then [these data] will come out. At that point, the situation will be resolved.”