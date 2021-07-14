Limited inter-provincial transport services from today

Limited bus and train services will be operated between the provinces from today (July 14) for essential services.

These transport services will operate under the recommendations of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

The move comes as the Ministry of Health moves to ease travel restrictions imposed to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Transport stated that steps have been taken to deploy a limited number of trains and buses only for essential services as the travel restrictions between the provinces are still in effect.

The General Manager of the Railway Department Dhammika Jayasundara said that these services prioritize those who come to Colombo for essential services.

Accordingly, 14 train journeys have been introduced and 7 trains will arrive in Colombo in the morning. These trains will return to their destination in the evening as office train services.

Reportedly, 02 of the trains will run from Beliatta and Galle, while another two are from Kandy and another from Mahawa.

Arrangements have also been made to run a train to Chilaw and Rambukkana each, said Jayasundara.