Evening thundershowers expected over next few days

Evening thundershowers can take place in parts of the island over the next few days from tomorrow (July 15), says the Department of Meteorology.

Accordingly, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces as well as Mullaitivu District are expected be affected by the changes in the weather condition.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Western, Central and Southern provinces.

The Met. Department has urged the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.