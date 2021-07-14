CTU files FR petition against arrest of protesters

A fundamental rights (FR) petition has been filed against the police using quarantine regulations, issued by the Director-General of Health Services to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, for crackdown on protesters.

Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) chairman Priyantha Fernando and its vice chairman Habeeb Mohamed Sameen have lodged the relevant FR petition before the Supreme Court.

The petitioners have sought the Supreme Court to deliver an order declaring that the conduct of the police has violated the fundamental rights of the people.

The Inspector-General of Police, Minister of Health and the Director-General of Health Services have been named as the respondents of the said petition.