COVID: 988 new cases and 955 more recoveries reported

The Ministry of Health says 988 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (July 14).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 278,507.

According to official data, more than 21,000 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 253,014 today with 955 more patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka reached 3,611 as the Director-General of Health Services confirmed 37 new fatalities today.