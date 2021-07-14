Community COVID vaccine clinic at Viharamaha Devi Park from tomorrow

The general public above 30 years of age in the Western Province are able to receive the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine at the Colombo Viharamaha Devi Park open theatre from tomorrow (July 15), says Sri Lanka Army.

The latest community vaccination centre will be manned by army medical teams.

The vaccine clinic will be held between 8.30 am and 4.30 pm from tomorrow until further notice, the Army said further in a media release.

Proof of permanent residence in the Western Province by way of production of the NIC with electricity or telephone bill or a copy of the electoral list or a residential proof from the Grama Niladhari is required to receive the vaccine at this new vaccine clinic at Vihara Maha Devi Park.

The Army-managed community vaccination centre at Werahera-based 1 Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps Regiment HQ will continue the project as per usual, the statement read further.

However, Battaramulla ‘Diyatha Uyana’ community vaccination centre will cease to function beginning from tomorrow until it resumes operations again on Monday (July 19) at 8.30 am and continues on Wednesday (July 21) as well, the Army added.

Months ago, on a directive of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the army medical teams commenced vaccination projects on the instructions of Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, the Head of NOCPCO, in a bid to expedite the national COVID inoculation drive.