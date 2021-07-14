Daily coronavirus case tally at 1,453

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 465 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,453.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 279,059.

As many as 253,014 recoveries and 3,611 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 22,471 active cases are currently under medical care.