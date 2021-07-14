Seven Additional Solicitors General appointed Presidents Counsel

July 14, 2021   11:22 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed seven Additional Solicitors General of the Attorney General’s Department as President’s Counsel.

Pursuant to Article 33 (e) of the Constitution, the President is empowered to appoint attorneys-at-law who have reached eminence in the profession and have maintained high standards of conduct and professional rectitude, as President’s Counsel (PC).

Accordingly, Additional Solicitors General Milinda Gunetilleke, Harippriya Jayasundara, Vikum de Abrew, Shanaka Wijesinghe, Raveendra Pathiranage, Nerin Pulle, and Chethiya  Goonesekere have been appointed as PCs.

The new President’s Counsels are due to be sworn in, in the near future, and the  Director-General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, attorney-at-law  Harigupta Rohanadeera, has handed over the relevant appointments to the Registrar of the Supreme Court today (14).

