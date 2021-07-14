President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed seven Additional Solicitors General of the Attorney General’s Department as President’s Counsel.

Pursuant to Article 33 (e) of the Constitution, the President is empowered to appoint attorneys-at-law who have reached eminence in the profession and have maintained high standards of conduct and professional rectitude, as President’s Counsel (PC).

Accordingly, Additional Solicitors General Milinda Gunetilleke, Harippriya Jayasundara, Vikum de Abrew, Shanaka Wijesinghe, Raveendra Pathiranage, Nerin Pulle, and Chethiya Goonesekere have been appointed as PCs.

The new President’s Counsels are due to be sworn in, in the near future, and the Director-General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, attorney-at-law Harigupta Rohanadeera, has handed over the relevant appointments to the Registrar of the Supreme Court today (14).