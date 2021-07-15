COVID-19: New record for highest vaccine administrations in a day

Refreshing Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 vaccination records, the highest number of vaccine administrations within a single day was carried out yesterday (July 14).

A total of 384,763 vaccines had been administered against the COVID-19 virus yesterday.

State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said that 349,359 of them were first doses.

Reportedly, 338,572 received the first dose of Sinopharm while 7,416 received the first dose of the US-produced Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, 3,365 persons have received the first dose of the Russia-vaccine Sputnik V.

A total of 35,410 second doses of the Sinopharm vaccine had also been rolled out yesterday.