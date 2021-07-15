Puppy arrested for transporting drugs

July 15, 2021   11:38 am

A main suspect linked to a drug trafficking racket has been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) in Tangalle yesterday (July 14).

The arrestee is a 36-year-old boater called ‘Puppy’, Police Media Spokesperson Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Reportedly, he had used his boat to transport a stock of drugs back in February this year.

It has been revealed that he had transported several firearms in the trip, the DIG said.

The suspect had been absconding before being arrested in a secretive mission of PNB officials.

Areas such as the South Coast, Weligama, Gandara, and Tangalle were becoming drug distribution centers in the country, however, it has now been possible to control the situation, said Police Spokesman.

