Another 1.6 million Sinopharm doses from China

July 15, 2021   01:41 pm

China decides to donate another 1.6 million doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said.

Tweeting through its official account, the Embassy stated that the stock of vaccines will arrive on the island in the coming weeks.

The Embassy stated that this donation is to help further speed up the island’s vaccination drive to fight the pandemic.

The Embassy added that the support received from Sri Lanka when China was in trouble will always be remembered.

 

