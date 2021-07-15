Sri Lanka detects another 19 cases of Delta variant

Sri Lanka detects another 19 cases of Delta variant

July 15, 2021   03:34 pm

Nineteen new cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, have been detected from several areas in the country, according to health officials. 

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath stated that the Delta variant has been detected from community samples obtained within the past couple of days.

He added that the variant was detected from samples obtained in Colombo, Piliyandala, Jaffna and Killinochchi areas.

Accordingly, a total of 38 Covid-19 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in the country thus far, Dr. Hemantha Herath said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories