Sri Lanka detects another 19 cases of Delta variant

Nineteen new cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant of Covid-19, first identified in India, have been detected from several areas in the country, according to health officials.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath stated that the Delta variant has been detected from community samples obtained within the past couple of days.

He added that the variant was detected from samples obtained in Colombo, Piliyandala, Jaffna and Killinochchi areas.

Accordingly, a total of 38 Covid-19 cases of the Delta variant have been identified in the country thus far, Dr. Hemantha Herath said.