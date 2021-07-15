Fully vaccinated tourists allowed to travel freely if PCR results are negative

Sri Lanka Tourist Board has decided that tourists who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to freely travel within the country as long as their PCR test results come out negative.

However, they should once again undergo another PCR test after 7 days, the board’s adviser Nimesh Herath said.

Accordingly, a fully vaccinated tourist who visits Sri Lanka will not be subjected to the quarantine process.

If their exit PCR results are negative they are allowed to enter the Sri Lankan community.

Herath said such tourists are allowed to take accommodation in any hotel, not only the Level 01 hotels approved by the tourist board.

Seven days after their arrival in Sri Lanka, they are requested to undergo another PCR test at an authorized laboratory and mail the results to the email address helloagain@srilanka.travel.