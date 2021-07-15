Defence Minister rejects Bathiudeen brothers request to be detained at home

The Defence Minister will not agree to the request made by parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riaj Bathiudeen to allow them to be detained at their homes, the Attorney General informed the Supreme Court today (July 15).

The legal counsel representing the Bathiudeen brothers, Faiz Mustapha, had made the relevant request from the court.

Deputy Solicitor General Madhava Tennakoon, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, informed the decision of the Defence Minister when the Fundamental Rights petitions filed by the Bathiudeen brothers were taken up for hearing today.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen and his brother Riaj Bathiudeen are currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over charges related to the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

The duo had filed Fundamental Rights petitions seeking a court order that their arrest by the CID was carried out without any just cause.

The petitions were called before Supreme Court Judges Vijith Malalgoda, Murdu Fernando, and Gamini Amarasekera today.

Further consideration of the petitions was adjourned till July 28.