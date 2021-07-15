Habeas corpus petitions filed over forced quarantine of trade union leaders

Several habeas corpus petitions have been filed before the Court of Appeals seeking a court order to produce before the court 15 trade unions leaders and activists including Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Secretary Joseph Stalin, who were taken away for quarantine.

The applications have been filed by several petitioners including members of the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF).

The habeas corpus petitions request the court to issue a directive for the said trade union leaders and activists top be produced before the court.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Senior DIG in charge of Western Province, the Director General of Health Services and the Attorney General have been named as respondents in the petitions.

Fifteen trade union leaders and activists are currently being detained at a quarantine center.