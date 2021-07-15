Daily coronavirus cases count climbs to 1,447

The Ministry of Health reported that another 480 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the daily count of Coronavirus cases to 1,447.

Accordingly, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases confirmed in the country thus far moves to 280,543 with this.

Currently a total of 22,979 patients infected with the virus are under medical care while the tally of recoveries has risen to 253,953.

Meanwhile another 50 coronavirus deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.