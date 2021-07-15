Daily coronavirus cases count climbs to 1,447

Daily coronavirus cases count climbs to 1,447

July 15, 2021   08:35 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that another 480 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the daily count of Coronavirus cases to 1,447.

Accordingly, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases confirmed in the country thus far moves to 280,543 with this. 

Currently a total of 22,979 patients infected with the virus are under medical care while the tally of recoveries has risen to 253,953. 

Meanwhile another 50 coronavirus deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories