Committee appointed to reform election laws receives proposals from 10 recognized parties

The Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena stated that 10 proposals have been submitted to the Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to identify appropriate reforms of the election laws and the electoral system.

Speaking at a committee meeting held at the Parliament premises yesterday (14), he said that proposals have been received from 10 recognized political parties.

The deadline for political parties to submit proposals expires on July 15, he added.

The Secretary to the Committee, Chief of Staff and Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Kushani Rohanadheera stated that the Committee has received a total of 138 proposals so far.