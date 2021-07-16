Travel restrictions relaxed for several more sectors

The Director-General of Health Services has relaxed the travel restrictions that were in force for several more sectors effective from today (July 16).

Dr. Asela Gunawardena noted that the level of permitted functions can be subjected to amendment depending on the epidemiological situation.

He appealed to the members of public to strictly comply with the guidelines issued for permitted levels of functions.

Meanwhile, all government and private institutions have been urged to be responsible to ensure that their functions are in accordance with the ‘new normalcy.’

According to the revised health guidelines, zoological gardens will reopen with 25% of visitors at a given time.

Meanwhile, wildlife parks, children’s parks, adventure sites, camping sites, and betting centres will also be given permission to resume functions.

Indoor musical shows are permitted with 50% of the seating capacity, Dr. Gunawardena said noting that outdoor carnivals and musical shows will not be allowed.

With regard to sporting activities, Dr. Gunawardena stated that tournaments or group activities - except those with physical contact - will be given permission to resume, however, without spectators.