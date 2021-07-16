Police have launched an investigation after a sixteen-year-old domestic servant of the private residence of former minister Rishad Bathiudeen succumbed to burn injuries and died while being treated at hospital.

Police spokesman SDIG Ajith Rohana said the teenager had been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital on July 03 with burn injuries and thereafter her death has been reported yesterday (15).

Borella Police has initiated investigations in respect of the death and the facts had been reported to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

A magisterial inquest regarding the dead body had been conducted yesterday while the autopsy was carried out last night by the judicial medical officer, he said.

The postmortem report would be submitted to the courts today. Accordingly, the court will ascertain the evidence of witnesses and in addition to that the postmortem report and the court would declare the verdict in respect of the cause of death.

Police have recorded approximately 10 statements in connection with the incident while Borella Police are conducting further investigations.