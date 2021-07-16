Gang arrested for impersonating police intelligence officers

Police said that four suspects have been arrested in Welmilla for impersonating police intelligence officers and demanding money from various individuals.

Moragahahena Police arrested the four suspects in connection with the offences of cheating by impersonation. They have been produced before the Horana Magistrate and the suspects have been remanded.

Police spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said the suspects have been identified as residents of Piliyandala, Mount Lavinia, Katubedda and Bandaragama areas

On July 14 evening, the villagers of Welmilla area had initially apprehended these four persons who had visited various locations in the Welmilla area, especially the persons who conduct illegal activities such as the distilling of illicit liquor.

Pretending to be officers from the Western Province intelligence unit, the suspects had then demanded money from these individuals.

Based on a suspicion, the villagers had arrested the persons and later handed them over to police.

Moragahahena Police are conducting further investigations.

Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said that if police officers are performing their duties in plain clothes, the general public always has the right to request those police officers to show their official police ID.

He urged the public to be vigilant of such perpetrators impersonating the police and to inform the nearest police station or the ‘119’ emergency hotline if there is any suspicion.