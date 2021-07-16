Inter-provincial bus and train services suspended until Aug. 01

State Minister Dilum Amunugama says that a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend inter-provincial bus and train services from tomorrow until August 01.

“We will once again have to suspend those limited inter-provincial bus and train services from tomorrow. However, we have already received permission to operate limited bus and train services from August 01. But that permission has been given only to operate from August 01 onwards.”

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (16), he said that the reason for this decision is due to the fact that the vaccination of persons over the age of 30 in Colombo would be completed over the next two weeks and by August 01, as stated by the Committee on Covid-19 Control.

Therefore they expect that there will be no risk of the Covid-19 variants in Colombo reaching the villages after August 01, he said.