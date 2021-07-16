President directs to initiate mobile vaccination clinics for the physically challenged

July 16, 2021   04:20 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has directed the health officials to launch mobile inoculation clinics, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

He has given the relevant instructions, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by those who are differently-abled, weak or unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the PMD, the President’s remarks came during the meeting of the special committee on COVID-19 mitigation held at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (July 16).

