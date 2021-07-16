Updated quarantine measures for travellers arriving from overseas

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Sri Lanka says that fully vaccinated travellers who have not arrived from a travel restricted country and have been released from quarantine with an on arrival (Day One) negative PCR report, do not have to undergo a PCR test on day seven.

Health Services today, also states that all travellers of two years and above arriving in Sri Lanka should mandatorily carry a negative Covid-19 PCR test report in English language done within 72 hours prior to embarkation.

Travel related health directive Issued by DG of Health on 15th July 2021 by Ada Derana on Scribd