1,079 new COVID cases reported so far today

The Ministry of Health says 1,079 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus so far today (July 16).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far 281,622.

According to official data, more than 23,000 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

The recoveries count climbed to 254,871 today with 918 more patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returning to health.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the pandemic outbreak in Sri Lanka now stands at 3,661.