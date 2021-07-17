Gazette issued amending three state ministerial portfolios

Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera has issued a Gazette Extraordinary, amending the portfolios of three state ministries.

The communiqué published yesterday, noted that State Ministers Shasheendra Rajapaksa, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa and Mohan Priyadarshana de Silva have relinquished offices of their previous state ministerial portfolios to assume duties of the new state ministries.

The amendments are effective from the 8th of July, the gazette notification read further.

Accordingly, Mohan de Silva will now serve as the State Minister of Coast Conservation and Low-lying Lands Development.

Meanwhile, Shasheendra Rajapaksa will serve as the State Minister of Promoting the Production & Regulating the Supply of Organic Fertilizer, and Paddy and Grains, Organic Foods, Vegetables, Fruits, Chilies, Onion and Potato Cultivation Promoting, Seed Production and Advanced Technology Agriculture.

Dr. Godahewa will hold the post of State Minsiter of Urban Development, Waste Disposal and Community Cleanliness.

They took oaths before the President in their reshuffled state ministerial portfolios last week.

Gazette Extraordinary - Ame... by Adaderana Online