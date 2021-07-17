The police are conducting further investigations into the death of the teenage domestic servant at a private residence of MP Rishad Bathiudeen.

The 16-year-old had died on July 15 of burn injuries while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. Reportedly, she had been under medical care for 12 days since her admission to the hospital on July 03.

Speaking on the matter, Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said a magisterial inquest and the postmortem were carried in respect of the dead body.

Meanwhile, the investigating officers have recorded statements from nearly 10 people including the mother of the decease, the police spokesman added.

He noted that probes will be conducted further into certain particulars of the autopsy report.

According to SDIG Rohana, the girl, who was residing in Dayagama area, had been 15 years of age when she was brought to the parliamentarian’s residence for domestic work last October.

Borella Police and Colombo South Divisional Children and Women’s Bureau are conducting joint investigations in this regard.