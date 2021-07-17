43 COVID cases detected in locality released from isolation

Health authorities have detected novel coronavirus infections in a locality in the area of Welimada where isolation orders were lifted several days ago.

Reportedly, 43 people in the Hulankapolla Grama Niladhari Division have been identified as positive cases of COVID-19.

The area had been under isolation status up until recently, however, the restrictions were removed effective from July 14.

It was placed under isolation on June 24 due to consecutive reports on detection of virus infections.

In another development, 29 apparel workers at a factory in Meegoda Old Road have rested positive for COVID-19 in rapid antigen tests.

Accordingly, its administration has decided closed off the facility for the time being.