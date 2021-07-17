Veteran lyricist Camillus Perera passes away

July 17, 2021   04:57 pm

Veteran lyricist and journalist Camillus Perera, who penned many popular songs, has passed away at the ae of 74.

After being bed-ridden for a few years, Mr. Perera drew his last breath this afternoon (July 17) at his residence at Kalyani Road in Wattala.

Final rites of Mr. Perera are expected to be performed at the Wattala Catholic Cemetery.

Camillus Perera was the composer of more than 400 songs including Himi Nethi Pemakata, Unmaadawu Premadare, Vasana Wewa, Adara Priya Landune and Vikasitha Watha Kamale.

