Met. Dept. warns of severe lightning, gusty winds & rough seas

July 17, 2021   05:55 pm

Thundershowers accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at several places in Mannar, Mullaitivu, Vavuniya, Anuradhapura and Trincomalee districts, the Meteorology Department cautioned in its advisory issued this evening (July 17).

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The Met. Department advised the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Meanwhile, the wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota during this period from 02.30 p.m. on July 18 until 02.30 p.m. on July 20.

The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the other sea areas around the island.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo and Hambantota will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

The Met. Department urged the naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regard.

