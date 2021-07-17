Rishad Bathiudeen hospitalized

Rishad Bathiudeen hospitalized

July 17, 2021   06:08 pm

MP Rishad Bathiudeen, who is currently in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been hospitalized.

According to Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana, the parliamentarian had informed the CID officers that he is indisposed.

Thereby, MP Bathiudeen has been taken to the outpatient department of the Colombo National Hospital.

Upon being examined by the doctors, the parliamentarian was admitted to the ETU of the hospital, the police spokesman said further.

